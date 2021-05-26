Advertisement

Cousins Subs to hire 500 summer employees

Cousins Subs
Cousins Subs(Cousins Subs)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for a summer job? Cousins Subs announced Wednesday it will hire 500 new employees in preparation for the busy summer ahead.

The sub shop franchise was recently named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – an accolade the company is quite proud of.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re proud to employ enthusiastic team members who share our passion to be better through the continual improvement in everything we do,” said Alan Lundeen, Sr. Director of Talent Management. “We provide a positive work environment through our family-like culture and truly care about each and every one of our team members.”

To learn more visit www.work4cousins.com.

