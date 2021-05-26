Dane Co. residents encouraged to pick up native seeds from area libraries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Dane County libraries are giving out free pollinator-friendly seed packets to encourage residents to add to their gardens.

The blue aster and butterfly weed seed packets will make it so that the plants invite bees, birds and butterflies to residents’ yards, a spokesperson for area libraries said Tuesday.

The American Transmission Co.’s Grow Smart program is providing the seeds for the libraries, which also helps property owners determine where low-growing vegetation can be planted. The program’s spokesperson, Melinda Meyers, explained that adding native prairie plants to community or residential gardens can help pollinators out.

“Wildflowers like purple coneflower, butterfly weed, and smooth blue aster add color to yards and provide food for bees, birds and butterflies,” said Myers. “Prairie grasses like little bluestem and prairie dropseed can add interest to landscaping, while also providing food and shelter for pollinators.”

Smooth blue aster and butterfly weed are native to Wisconsin, Myers added.

Residents can pick up seeds at 20 Dane Co. libraries, which include nine Madison libraries and the Dane County Bookmobile. Here is a list of locations, while supplies last:

Madison’s Alicia Ashman, Central, Goodman South, Hawthorne, Lakeview, Meadowridge, Monroe Street, Pinney and Sequoya libraries

DeForest Area Public Library

Fitchburg Public Library

E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland

Middleton Public Library

Oregon Library

Rosemary Garfoot Public Library in Cross Plains

Stoughton Public Library

Sun Prairie Public Library

Verona Public Library

Waunakee Public Library

Dane County Bookmobile: The bookmobile makes weekly stops in Dane, Blue Mounds, Brooklyn, Cottage Grove, Mt. Vernon, Paoli, Roxbury, Dunn and Westport, as well as Maple Bluff, Owl Creek Park and Shorewood Hills in Madison.

