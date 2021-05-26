Fitchburg Memorial Day Observance to honor fallen military servicemembers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Fitchburg will honor military servicemembers and remember those who have died Monday during its Memorial Day Observance.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Bob Schley Memorial in Gorman Wayside Park at 2377 South Fish Hatchery Road.

Navy veteran Jana Woodhouse will serve as the observance’s keynote speaker and she chose the theme of “sacrifice” for her address. Woodhouse enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1999 and graduated from the Naval Justice School in 2000. She has received two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals, the National Defense Service Medal and the First Navy Good Conduct Medal.

Woodhouse was honorable discharged from the Navy in 2004 as a Legalman Second Class.

The Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will also give military services following the keynote address.

Those who wish to attend must bring their own chair and practice social distancing. There is also a virtual way to stream the event on the city’s website.

