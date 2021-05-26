Advertisement

Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station

By NET TV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (NET TV) - A New York man waiting at a subway station jumped into action after he spotted an armed attacker going after a woman. He ended up stopping the attack and saving her life.

Sean Conaboy wasn’t supposed to be in Union Square subway station last Wednesday. In fact, he wasn’t supposed to be taking the subway at all. But he says ending up at the station is the reason why the victim of a vicious attack is alive today.

As trains rattled past, Conaboy decided to lower the volume in his headphones.

“And the volume was so low that I was able to hear the victim scream,” he said.

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential victims. When the man chose a victim, Conaboy says something in him took over, and he sprang into action.

“I never imagined it would be so heinous and so violent, but that was what I experienced. I had to act. To not act would be an option, but I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself,” Conaboy said.

Conaboy tackled the man with the knife. He says the suspect was wielding the weapon in such a way that showed he wanted to kill the victim, 54-year-old Kelli Daley.

“What’s most horrifying is that once I tackled him and separated him from the victim... he went back for her,” Conaboy said.

Conaboy grabbed onto the suspect again and ended up stopping the attack. Surveillance video then shows police respond to the scene.

The attack was the fourth one at Union Square station in a week. Conaboy has a message for New York City officials: use this as an example.

“This was a really safe way to travel, and I remember when it wasn’t. So, to see it swing back that direction is heartbreaking,” Conaboy said. “We’re fighting for our lives down here. That’s the most potent example you’ll ever see.”

Daley is expected to make a full recovery. Conaboy says she called him a few days after the attack to thank him for saving her life.

