60 firefighters aid in Wisconsin Rapids mill fire response, cause under investigation

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department said around 60 firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at VERSO Mill around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to a news release, a hardwood digester caught fire. Wisconsin Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Todd Eckes said fire and heat compromised the stack causing a collapse, which then started subsequent fires in and around the digester tower.

The fire was under control at approximately 9:45 p.m.

One firefighter was treated and released on the scene for symptoms of heat exhaustion. No Verso employees were injured. Damage assessment continues and it appears the fire damage was limited to the stack area in the number 1 digester building. The cause is undetermined at this time.

Crews from Port Edwards Fire, Grand Rapids Fire, Biron Fire, Nekoosa Fire, Vesper Fire, Rudolph Fire, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Saratoga First Responders. A former employee of the mill says the fire was in the Kraft Mill where wood chips were cooked into pulp.

The paper mill was opened in 1904. It was Wisconsin Rapids’ largest employer until it was shut down in the summer of 2020.

Two lawmakers were working on a bill to used federal funds to help a potential buyer purchase the facility.

