Job seekers encouraged to attend virtual downtown Madison job fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those looking to work in and around the Madison Isthmus are encouraged to attend a virtual job fair next week.

The Workforce Development Board of Wisconsin announced the virtual job fair Wednesday, saying it will connect local businesses who are hiring to those looking for a job.

Destination Madison executive vice president Diane Morgenthaler explained the virtual event will be widely accessible for people to meet potential employers.

“We are excited to bring a virtual job fair to our partners and local hospitality businesses in desperate need of staff as they plan for relaunch to welcome back both visitors and residents,” said Morgenthaler.

The event will begin on June 2 and people can meet with 28 companies from downtown Madison. Registration is mandatory and can be filled out online.

The event is in partnership with City of Madison, Destination Madison, Downtown Madison Inc., Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Job Center of Wisconsin, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District and Madison Originals.

