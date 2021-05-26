Advertisement

Madison police investigate a garage break-in and stolen vehicle

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after suspects allegedly stole a vehicle on Madison’s east side Tuesday night.

Police say at 9:30 p.m., residents of a home on the 2300 block of Stuart Ct., heard their garage door open.

When they checked it out, they saw a person in their vehicle.

The vehicle was in the driveway and had been accidentally left unlocked, with keys and a garage door opener inside.

MPD says another suspect was going through a different vehicle in the driveway as well.

After seeing the residents, the suspects reportedly drove off in one of the residents vehicles.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle and suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

