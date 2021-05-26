Mask policy changes at American Family Field begin June 1

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Vaccinated baseball fans will no longer need to wear masks at American Family Field starting June 1.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced the policy change on Wednesday.

The organization recommends fans who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, consistent with CDC guidelines.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

We are updating our stadium policies effective June 1.



The Brewers also updated their carry-in policy. Fans can bring in certain items, including:

Bags with dimensions of 5″ x 9″ or smaller

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags

The Brewers previously announced they will allow 100% capacity starting on June 25. Single-game tickets for those games go on sale June 4.

