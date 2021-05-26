Advertisement

Meet Charlie: Madison Police Department’s newest K-9 officer

MPD's newest K-9, Charlie.
MPD's newest K-9, Charlie.(Madison PD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s newest officer, a two-year-old K-9 named Charlie, will be introduced to the public Thursday.

The German Shepherd/ Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary joined MPD in 2020 and has been training for the last several months with the department’s K-9 unit. Charlie will work as a dual purpose patrol dog and is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and building searches, among other skills. MPD Officer Stephanie Nelson serves as Charlie’s partner and handler.

Retired Chief Mike Koval sponsored the addition of Charlie to MPD’s K9 Unit. Koval started at MPD in 1983 after graduating from UW Madison, as well as a two-year job with the FBI.

Charlie will be introduced at 11:30 a.m. to former Chief Koval and current Chief Shon Barnes, who are expected to give Charlie his badge, Thursday morning at Madison Police Department Training Center K9 Agility Court.

Judy Bluel, Earl and Elnor Reichel and Wendy and Duane Reichel donated to Capital K9s for the purpose of funding MPD’s newest K9 officer. They are all expected to speak at the event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

