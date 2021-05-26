Milton PD accuse 49-year-old man of 10 possession of child pornography counts

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Milton after authorities accused him of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

In Milton Police Department’s report, it indicates officers and agents from Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search of a residence around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Lamar Street.

Officers took Jason L. Keesey into custody on 10 alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

The department is still investigating this case and said additional forensic examination will need to be done on Keesey’s electronic devices.

The investigation began due to the department’s membership in the Wisconsin Internet Crime Against Children Task Force. Milton PD urged parents to visit the task force’s website to find resources that help keep children safe online.

