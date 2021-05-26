Advertisement

Milwaukee radio station 36-hour event raises more than $820k for Children’s Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin at ThedaCare Neenah
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $820,000 was raised for Children’s Wisconsin during a Milwaukee-area radio station’s two-day radiothon.

The hospital noted that Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH donors and listeners raised $822,975 in the 36-hour Miracle Marathon event May 20-21 from the WKLH studios.

The radiothon is one of the hospital’s highest-grossing fundraisers and it has raised more than $27 million since its inception in 1998. The station’s listeners get to hear from patient’s families, doctors and hospital leaders who discuss the impact the hospital has on its patients.

Hospital foundation president Meg Brzyski Nelson said the support from the radio station has been “game changing” for children and their families.

“Through the generosity of 96.5 WKLH, the sponsors, its listeners and the community, we have been able to directly impact the comprehensive care Children’s Wisconsin provides to the families across the state and beyond,” said Nelson.

The radio station also hosted Giving Tuesday: A Holiday of Miracles in December to raise $1 million for Children’s Wisconsin.

