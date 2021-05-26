MPD gives online purchase safety reminder following two robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are reminding people to choose safe locations when exchanging online purchases after two robberies occurred within the past week.

On Wednesday, MPD suggested online market exchanges should be done in a well-lit, public area. They also have parking lots at precincts for these types of transactions.

According to MPD Chief Shon Barnes’ blog, an armed robbery occurred over a sale for Nike shoes on Madison’s West Side around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The other incident occurred on Sunday when the victim arranged to meet someone to purchase a phone, also on the city’s west side.

MPD is also reminding people to report any private sales of vehicles to the DMV to protect owners from liability and assist police if the vehicle is later used during a crime.

