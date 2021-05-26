Advertisement

MPD gives online purchase safety reminder following two robberies

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are reminding people to choose safe locations when exchanging online purchases after two robberies occurred within the past week.

On Wednesday, MPD suggested online market exchanges should be done in a well-lit, public area. They also have parking lots at precincts for these types of transactions.

According to MPD Chief Shon Barnes’ blog, an armed robbery occurred over a sale for Nike shoes on Madison’s West Side around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The other incident occurred on Sunday when the victim arranged to meet someone to purchase a phone, also on the city’s west side.

MPD is also reminding people to report any private sales of vehicles to the DMV to protect owners from liability and assist police if the vehicle is later used during a crime.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes opposed
(FILE) American Family Field
Mask policy changes at American Family Field begin June 1
Paddling rentals, group outdoor experiences return to Outdoor UW
(FILE) The Madison South Health Center that is owned and operated by Planned Parenthood of...
Wisconsin Republicans to hold hearing on UW abortion ban