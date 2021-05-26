Advertisement

MPD: Residential burglary suspect still at large

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for a suspect after a residential burglary just after midnight Wednesday.

According to MPD residents were in there home on the 1400 block of Lucy Ln. when they heard noises and saw their bedroom door open. MPD says the resident saw the suspect but the suspect did not actually enter the bedroom.

Upon arrival MPD did not find evidence of a forced entry, and it appeared the suspect had escaped.

MPD says items were stolen from the house.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center
Nearly $66 million approved for Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion
Public hearings take place in Wisconsin's Assembly & Senate discussing bills that would place...
Wisconsin lawmakers advance proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports
Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes
Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election