MPD: Residential burglary suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for a suspect after a residential burglary just after midnight Wednesday.

According to MPD residents were in there home on the 1400 block of Lucy Ln. when they heard noises and saw their bedroom door open. MPD says the resident saw the suspect but the suspect did not actually enter the bedroom.

Upon arrival MPD did not find evidence of a forced entry, and it appeared the suspect had escaped.

MPD says items were stolen from the house.

