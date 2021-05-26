Advertisement

Nearly $66 million approved for Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion

Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center
Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials approved more than $86 million Wednesday for projects across the state, including more than two thirds of funding going toward expanding treatment at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC).

The Legislature approved nearly $66 million expansion of the MJTC on May 6 of 2020 and Gov. Evers urged the State of Wisconsin Building Commission to act on it. The governor stated the Commission gave the authority Wednesday to construct the center’s expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. The project will be ready for construction this fall.

“I’m grateful to the Building Commission members for ensuring we can expand access to care for Wisconsin youth in need of comprehensive mental health services,” said Gov. Evers.

Other projects included in the governor’s funding include addressing flood mitigation, improving buildings and energy solutions.

The Department of Administration and UW System also provided a report of emergency efforts from Gov. Evers after large slabs of concrete fell off of UW Madison’s Van Hise Hall.

“The longer we wait to address failing infrastructure, the more expensive it gets for taxpayers,” said Gov. Evers. “Now is the time to invest in planning for the future.”

The governor adding that he was urging the Joint Committee on Finance to fund his capital budget.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Public hearings take place in Wisconsin's Assembly & Senate discussing bills that would place...
Wisconsin lawmakers advance proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports
Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes
Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election
When going through treatment some cancer patients suffer hair loss. That can be hard to deal...
Stoughton knitting competition participants to face Norway knitting community