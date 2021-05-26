Nearly $66 million approved for Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials approved more than $86 million Wednesday for projects across the state, including more than two thirds of funding going toward expanding treatment at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC).

The Legislature approved nearly $66 million expansion of the MJTC on May 6 of 2020 and Gov. Evers urged the State of Wisconsin Building Commission to act on it. The governor stated the Commission gave the authority Wednesday to construct the center’s expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. The project will be ready for construction this fall.

“I’m grateful to the Building Commission members for ensuring we can expand access to care for Wisconsin youth in need of comprehensive mental health services,” said Gov. Evers.

Other projects included in the governor’s funding include addressing flood mitigation, improving buildings and energy solutions.

The Department of Administration and UW System also provided a report of emergency efforts from Gov. Evers after large slabs of concrete fell off of UW Madison’s Van Hise Hall.

“The longer we wait to address failing infrastructure, the more expensive it gets for taxpayers,” said Gov. Evers. “Now is the time to invest in planning for the future.”

The governor adding that he was urging the Joint Committee on Finance to fund his capital budget.

