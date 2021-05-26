Advertisement

Not fully vaccinated? UW Health shares advice

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, UW Health is offering advice people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to UW Health officials, vulnerable individuals – including children 11 years old and younger, people who are immunocompromised like those undergoing cancer treatments or people with underlying medical conditions and anyone who has chosen not to get vaccinated for personal reasons – are still at risk of contracting COVID-19.

To protect them, UW Health has several suggestions.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public, as well as adhere to all previous guidance like social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and quarantining if sick, according to health officials.

Additionally, health officials suggest that people who are vaccinated but have unvaccinated people living in their household consider wearing a mask.

Finally, UW Health says that the best way to protect anyone who is unvaccinated is to get vaccinated yourself.

“COVID-19 vaccines are free and accessible at many locations, and all three authorized in the United States have been proven safe and effective with real world data,” said Dr. Matt Anderson. “If you want to resume more normal activities and protect those still vulnerable in this pandemic, please get vaccinated.”

