Not guilty pleas entered for man accused in Columbia Co. homicide

(FILE) Jason Kijewski during his initial court appearance in March 2021.(Columbia Co. Court/ZOOM)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -The West Allis man accused of killing a Town of Leeds man during a random home invasion had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf in court.

Jason Kijewski stood mute in Columbia County court on Wednesday and the court entered the not guilty pleas to first-degree intentional homicide and burglary charges.

Authorities say Kijewski wanted to rob someone because he needed the money and spotted Keith Wolf’s farm on Sept. 27, 2019. Court documents state the 43-year-old snuck into the basement and Wolf went to investigate a noise he heard downstairs. That’s when Kijewski allegedly shot and killed Wolf, and took off from the home.

Keith Wolf (Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)

Kijewski was arrested a year-and-a-half later after investigators worked with other jurisdictions to see if anyone belonged to the DNA found at the scene.

According to the complaint, the DNA from the facemask worn to protect Kijewski and a detective interviewing him from COVID-19 was linked to DNA swabbed from the cellar door frame investigators believe he touched. The detective had retrieved the surgical mask after having Kijewski throw it away following the interrogation.

Kijewski is currently being held on a $2 million bond. He is due back in court for a status conference on July 29.

