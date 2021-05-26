One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car Monday morning on Interstate 94.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Charles Mills, Jr., a 66-year-old man from Bumpass, Va., has died following the crash Monday. Mills was the driver of the vehicle that struck the State Patrol squad car on I-94 south of Eau Claire, Wis. on Monday.

Janice O’Brien, a 65-year-old woman from Bumpass, Va., was a passenger in the vehicle. O’Brien was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, according to a release by the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Ashley Morales was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

The driver of third vehicle involved in the crash, which had been stopped by the State Patrol, is Samantha Marsh, a 23-year-old woman from Ettrick, Wis. Marsh was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, a three-vehicle crash, which involved a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car, occurred near County Highway J on the westbound lanes of I-94 in Eau Claire County Monday at approximately 9:16 a.m. The crash prompted a closure of the westbound lanes from the County Highway HH exit for Foster and Bracket all the way up to the Highway 53 exit for Eau Claire for nearly four hours. Additionally, one eastbound lane of I-94 was closed for about 45 minutes.

The crash occurred when a passing vehicle struck the rear of a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car, which had stopped another vehicle along I-94. The force of the impact pushed the Wisconsin State Patrol squad car into the vehicle that had been initially stopped by the State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was inside of her vehicle at the time of the crash. All three drivers involved in the crash, as well as one passenger in one of the vehicles, were injured and transported to Eau Claire Co. hospitals.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that drivers being attentive on the road is the best way for drivers to avoid crashes. Wisconsin’s Move Over Law applies to emergency personnel, such as police and rescue workers, but also to road workers, utilities, and other services performed along roadways.

