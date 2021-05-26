Advertisement

Paddling rentals, group outdoor experiences return to Outdoor UW

(BREC)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Paddling rentals will be returning to Lake Mendota next week at the Wisconsin Union following a summer 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning May 31, Outdoor UW will begin offering rental services from its Memorial Union Desk. Rental options include tandem kayaks, single kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and eight-person stand-up paddleboards.

Reservations begin Wednesday.

Outdoor UW will also begin holding private outdoor group experiences by reservation on June 7. Group offerings include paddling, private yoga classes and other custom outdoor recreation experiences.

All Outdoor UW staff and guests are required to follow Union and campus public health policies.

Those who would like to learn more about Outdoor UW’s services or make reservations can click here.

