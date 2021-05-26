Advertisement

LIVE: Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE (AP) — The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated.

He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting
Brice Gathercole, a gas station customer in Iowa, distracted and disarmed a robber while police...
‘I wouldn’t call myself a hero’: Gas station customer stops armed robbery
FILE - Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of...
Wisconsin state Sen. Larson enters U.S. Senate race