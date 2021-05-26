Stoughton knitting competition participants to face Norway knitting community

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Worldwide Knit in Public Day next week, the City of Stoughton announced Wednesday it will be bringing out its knitting community in masses to compete against people overseas.

The city’s Walk & Knit contests will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 in Stoughton’s Rotary Park, organizers from A Knit Story, based out of Norway and Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts, based out of Stoughton, announced.

Knitters will be asked to knit as many rows as they can within 10 minutes while walking around a short course. Participants are not allowed to stop or run, just walk. At the end of the 10 minutes, knitters will show their creation to judges who will give out points for the number of rows completed. Points will be taken off for any mistakes and the person with the most points will win prizes, organizers explained.

Participants will be competing against people in over 30 locations around Norway, which is Stoughton’s sister country. Organizers of Norway’s competitions will go live on Facebook at 1 p.m. CT to announce an international winner of the contests.

In Stoughton’s contest, Stoughton mayor Tim Swadley will perform the honorary yarn cutting at 9 a.m. and then the competitions will start five minutes later. Organizers encourage knitting throughout the day and prizes will be drawn throughout the afternoon.

Yarn suppliers Berroco, Cascade, KFI and Universal will have door prizes, and specials will occur from 3-5 p.m. at Spry Whimsy’s downtown Stoughton location.

Participants must pre-register and can do so online.

There will also be a modified, local version for those who may not be able to or want to walk.

