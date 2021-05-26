Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek; Thursday & Friday look cooler and wetter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Wednesday morning! The cold that brought a few rain showers and storms to the area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night will drop south of the area Wednesday morning. Most of the rain and storm activity has already moved out of the area this morning. Rain and storms will not impact your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to near 70 degrees this morning.

Wednesday is going to be the pick day of the workweek to get outside. There will be no shortage of sunshine today and temperatures will be more seasonable. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. The average high for Madison on May 26 is 72 degrees. The best part about today will be the lower humidity levels. Cooler and less humid air will continue to follow the front into Wisconsin today. Dew point temperatures will likely drop into the upper 40s this afternoon. You’ll probably want to turn the A/C off and open up your windows.

Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Northerly winds will continue to bring in cooler air Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will range from the lower 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will also increase tonight. However, any chance of rain will likely hold off until Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday are not going to be the prettiest days, but at least we are going to get some much-needed rain. A strong storm system will pass just south of Wisconsin Thursday through Friday. With this storm system staying to our south, we are going to be on the rainy and chilly side. Rain will start to increase from west to east across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain associated with this storm system will come down Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Light rain showers will likely linger through at least Friday morning. With cooler air in place and widespread rain and clouds expected, highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the lower to mid 50s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Next Big Weather Maker - Much-needed rain Thursday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

Any threat of severe weather Thursday and Friday will stay to our south. This storm system will just bring in a round of beneficial rain. Widespread rainfall totals Thursday through Friday will likely range from 0.5″ - 1.5″. This will put a big dent in the rainfall deficit, which is approaching 6 inches in Madison.

Rainfall Potential Thursday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The weather will improve for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday and Monday. Saturday and Sunday look dry from this distance, but there may be a chance for a few showers on Monday.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

