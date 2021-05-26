Advertisement

Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -The public gets a chance to tell Wisconsin state lawmakers how they feel about a pair of bills that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girl and women sports teams all the way from kindergarten through college.

The measures are up for public hearings Wednesday.

The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide movement targeting transgender people, particularly athletes. The measures face almost certain vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he is troubled by them while voicing support for transgender students.

No one has registered in support of the measures.

