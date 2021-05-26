Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes

Public hearings take place in Wisconsin's Assembly & Senate discussing bills that would place...
Public hearings take place in Wisconsin's Assembly & Senate discussing bills that would place limitations on transgender athletes in school sports.(NBC15 Tajma Hall)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Female athletes are urging Wisconsin lawmakers to ban transgender people from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, while opponents of the Republican-backed measures say they are discriminatory and chasing a problem that doesn’t exist.

A broad array of more than 30 groups opposed the measures that got their first public hearings Wednesday before three legislative committees.

Supporters including female athletes and representatives from national groups pushing similar laws in other states, argued that the sanctity of girls’ and women’s sports was at stake.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had signaled that he would veto the bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

WWNY Labor shortage forces employers to get creative to attract workers
Job seekers encouraged to attend virtual downtown Madison job fair
Fitchburg Memorial Day Observance to honor fallen military servicemembers
Child cybercrime
Milton PD accuse 49-year-old man of 10 possession of child pornography counts
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin passes 7,000 COVID-19 deaths