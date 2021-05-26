Advertisement

Wisconsin passes 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

The state surpassed 6,000 deaths on Feb. 5, meaning it took well over three months for the state to accumulate an additional 1,000 deaths.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 Wednesday since the start of the pandemic, health officials report.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 7,003 people have died from the virus and five deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Health officials posted on Twitter that one-third of those hospitalized with COVID-19 currently are in the ICU. There were 46 patients admitted to hospitals on Wednesday and the seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations sits at 256 patients.

DHS confirmed 330 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number ever reported to 609,289. The seven-day rolling average is inching closer to being below 300 and now sits at 307. The last time this number was lower was June 23, 2020 when it was at 304.

More than 4.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Wisconsin is nearing 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to its residents Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates.

So far this week, DHS notes 31,596 COVID-19 shots have been given out to residents this week.

There have been more than 47% of residents who have received at least their first vaccine, while more than 41% have completed their vaccine series.

The 12-15 year old age group continues to progress in Wisconsin for getting shots into arms, with more than 16% having at least one dose. In Dane County, more than 42% of children in this age group have at least their first shot.

