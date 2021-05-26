Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to hold hearing on UW abortion ban

(FILE) The Madison South Health Center that is owned and operated by Planned Parenthood of...
(FILE) The Madison South Health Center that is owned and operated by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and is one of two abortion providers in Madison. (AP Photo/Kevin Wang)(Kevin Wang | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans in the state Senate are set to hold a hearing on a bill that would prohibit all University of Wisconsin System and UW health workers from performing abortions or training others to perform abortions.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, says the measure is designed to stop UW physicians from performing abortions at Planned Parenthood’s Madison clinic.

Jacque introduced an identical bill in 2017 but it never got a vote in the Senate or Assembly.

The Senate families and children committee has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on the new proposal.

