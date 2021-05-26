Advertisement

Wisconsin state Sen. Larson enters U.S. Senate race

FILE - Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of...
FILE - Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention in Lake Delton, Wis., in this Friday, June 6, 2014, file photo. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, is joining an already crowded field of candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Larson announced his candidacy Wednesday.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Other Democrats in the race are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; and Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino. Milwaukee political activist Steven Olikara has formed an exploratory committee to examine a run as a Democrat.

