A year after unrest, downtown Madison businesses preserve plywood art

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Businesses in downtown Madison are preserving the artifacts from last year’s unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Goodman’s Jewlers, one of the first businesses hit by looters, is now one of the last to unboard.

Owner John Hayes told NBC15 he wanted to keep the plywood up until at least the one-year mark of George Floyd’s death, which was Tuesday. Artist Lilada Gee covered the boards with a collage portraying her vision of Black girls. She described, “It’s showing them happy, excited. It’s showing them being celebrated and affirmed.”

“I think it’s important to make sure that we center them in these conversations when we’re looking for liberty, when we’re looking for freedom,” she said.

Hayes also shared with Gee that his plan in a couple weeks is to uncover the windows but bring the art inside and keep on storefront display.

Gee said she also believes art is meant to be shared. “I love mural art because I think it really impacts the community and gives people an opportunity to see something that they may not have intended to see but are deeply impacted by what they see.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Last summer, State Street was at the center of demonstrations and riots starting on May 30 and 31. Within the next few days, many of the businesses responded by boarding up, flooding downtown with powerful images around justice.

Nathan Mergen, the chef and owner of 107 State, said he has taken his plywood up and down several times. But the art is now plastered on the walls as reminders of the restaurant’s history.

“We had families outside sitting and enjoying dinner at about 5, 5:30 in the afternoon and then people started breaking into Goodman’s,” Mergen said, describing the first night of unrest. “Then tear gas was being deployed.”

Mergen admitted, the reminders aren’t easy to swallow. “All of this pain came out of such a tragic circumstance,” he said. “There was such a sad moment when George Floyd died.”

Throughout the year, NBC15 has reported that the city has been collecting plywood art. Wednesday, Karin Wolf, the Arts Program Administrator for the City of Madison, said there has been a delay in deciding what to do with the boards because they have stayed up longer than expected. She said an exhibit is still on the table, but it is not the only option, adding that talks with city leaders, artists and community members will lead to a decision.

