Advertisement

Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Caratini’s leadoff single to right off Brent Suter scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base.

Brewers spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer.

San Diego’s Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer’s long ball. Mark Melancon earned his 17th save in as many opportunities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Lindblom pitches during the first inning of the second baseball game of...
Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment
(FILE) American Family Field
Mask policy changes at American Family Field begin June 1
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee...
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them