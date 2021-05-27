Advertisement

Family of Chicago boy killed by officer plans home for at-risk teens in Wisconsin

Esmaraldo Toledo, 24, right, sister of police shooting victim 13-year-old Adam Toledo sheds...
Esmaraldo Toledo, 24, right, sister of police shooting victim 13-year-old Adam Toledo sheds tears as family attorney Adeena Weiss-Ortiz speaks comforts her during a press conference announcing the opening of Adam's Place Inc., a not-for profit organization aiming to help at-risk youth from Chicago and other Midwestern cities to remain out of trouble, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Chicago's West Side. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)(SHAFKAT ANOWAR | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — Family members of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer have announced plans to build a home in rural Wisconsin where at-risk boys could go to escape the dangers of the city streets.

On Wednesday, the family of Adam Toledo gathered in front of a recently painted mural of the boy in the Little Village neighborhood where the boy lived.

They said they’re moving forward with plans to build what they will call “Adam’s Place.”

Their attorney says donations have already come in and he’s signed a contract to buy the land for “Adam’s Place.”

