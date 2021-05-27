Governor Dodge State Park named one of the best state parks for solitude

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Dodge State Park in Dodgeville ranked nationally Wednesday as one of the best state parks to avoid crowds, according to a national vacation rental search engine.

HomeToGo released its 2021 State Park Index, which ranks parks in the U.S. for travelers who also may be in search of solitude.

Governor Dodge State Park was listed third on the index, saying its “glittering waterfalls and rolling hills” were perfect for summer explorers. Hikers can travel down more than 40 miles of trails that range from easy to difficult. The index also listed the average nightly accommodation price was around $137.94.

A spokesperson for HomeToGo, Caroline Burns, noted state parks have hit a record number of attendance this year.

“In fact, one quarter of travelers in our recent survey noted they are likely to visit a state park in 2021,” said Burns. “With travelers eager to spend more time in the great outdoors and stay in nearby vacation rentals, we’re pleased to help them safely and responsibly plan their summer escapes by sharing this year’s State Park Index with noteworthy under-the-radar options.”

HomeToGo researched factors such as park size, annual visitors, wildlife, activities and affordable accommodations nearby to find the best options for travelers to “lay low and adventure far.”

Governor Dodge State Park fell behind only Custer State Park in South Dakota and Red Fleet State Park in Utah.

