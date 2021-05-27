Advertisement

Late Week Storm Brings Rain, Wind, & Chill

Dramatic End To The Month Of May
Rain totals of 1-2 inches possible across southern Wisconsin to end the week.
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you didn’t have a chance to get outside on Wednesday, you are going to regret it as our warm sun-splashed skies are replaced with rain, wind, and cold temperatures. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be nothing short of miserable around southern Wisconsin for late May standards. If there is any good news, it’s that our next weathermaker may bring our area the heaviest rains in months.

Look for increasing clouds tonight and cooler temperatures with overnight lows dipping into the middle 40s. Rain will develop after sunrise Thursday and become steady by mid to late morning. This continues into the afternoon with unseasonably cold temperatures into the lower 50s. Rain continues Thursday night as lows dip to the lower 40s. While not as heavy, scattered showers will also be around on Friday with mainly cloudy skies and cold highs around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals through the end of the week could be in the 1-2 inch range.

