Madison Parade of Homes to feature parade-site and scattered-site homes

FILE- In this June 8, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house, in Jenkintown, Pa. On Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for June is released. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Madison Parade of Homes will feature both parade-site and scattered-site homes for the first time ever.

According to the Madison Area Builders Association, the 18 parade-site homes will be located next to each other in five neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods featured this year are Fahey Fields in Fitchburg, Savannah Brooks in DeForest, The Reserve in Sun Prairie, Westbridge in Waunakee, and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.

The 22 scattered-site homes are individually located in neighborhoods across the capital region, organizers of the event stated.

The Parade of Homes runs from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sundays from June 18-27.

Potential homebuyers or homebuilders will need to purchase their tickets online. General admission is $15, senior and child admission is $5.

