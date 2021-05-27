Advertisement

Man loses control of car, crashes into Dane Co. home, deputies say

(KVLY)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA, Wis. (WMTV) -A 36-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into a home’s kitchen Wednesday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on the 2800 block of CTH W in the Town of Christiana around 9:40 p.m.

Robert D. Brend lost control of his 2007 Lexus ES and hit the home, says deputies. No one inside the home was injured.

Damage is estimated to be $75,000.

The Cottage Grove man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and cited for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

These are the forecast rain totals through early afternoon Friday. Some spots will be exceeding...
Rain likely Thursday and Friday
Man in hospital after west side shooting, Madison police say
Plywood art at Goodman's Jewelers
A year after unrest, downtown Madison businesses preserve plywood art
The covid-19 pandemic continues to impact communities of color at a disproportionate rate,...
UW-Health educators work to curb vaccine hesitancy in underserved communities