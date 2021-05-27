Man loses control of car, crashes into Dane Co. home, deputies say

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA, Wis. (WMTV) -A 36-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into a home’s kitchen Wednesday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on the 2800 block of CTH W in the Town of Christiana around 9:40 p.m.

Robert D. Brend lost control of his 2007 Lexus ES and hit the home, says deputies. No one inside the home was injured.

Damage is estimated to be $75,000.

The Cottage Grove man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and cited for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control.

