MPD investigates reports of shots fired on Madison’s west side, one person hurt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds, after report of shots fired near Meadowood Park Wednesday night.

The Madison Police Department says officers responded to Meadowood Park in the 5800 Block of Thrush Lane around 11:00 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers say several shell casings were located in the area, but no damage was reported.

While officers were investigating at the park, a 20-year-old man was dropped off to an area hospital with non-life threating gunshot wound from the shooting incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

