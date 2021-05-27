Advertisement

Rain Likely Today and Friday

Nicer weather is expected for the holiday weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will pass to the south of here over the next 24 hours. This low will bring the likelihood of showers to the region beginning today and continuing into tomorrow morning. After the low exits to the east Friday, high pressure will build in from the north and sunshine will return by the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be quite cool over the next couple days with readings both today and tomorrow only topping off in the lower 50s. Milder air will begin to fill in for the holiday weekend with highs in the middle to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low 70s by Memorial Day Monday. Sunshine is anticipated through the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High 52. Wind: Easterly 15 to 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 43. Wind: Northeasterly 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely early. High 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 66.

