BBB tips on planning your next family vacation

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, many are looking to travel again
(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon and fewer COVID-19 restrictions, many people are looking to travel again.

The Wisconsin BBB is offering tips for families planning their next trip, advising people to plan ahead to save money, avoid scams, and travel safely.

Scammers often target people looking for deals online through vacation packages listed at unrealistically low prices, according to the BBB. It’s critical to find reputable travel agencies, agents and websites during your planning.

The BBB also offered the following tips:

  • Avoid broad internet searches.
  • Research the business and read customer reviews about any rentals under consideration.
  • Before making a final payment, get all the details of the trip in writing.
  • Paying with a credit card provides additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.

More tips can be found on at the Wisconsin BBB website.

