Bucks lose Donte DiVinvenzo for remainder of playoffs due to foot injury

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks starting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs with a torn ligament in his left ankle, the team announced on Friday.

DiVincenzo suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Bucks’ 113-84 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 Playoffs due to a torn ligament in his left ankle.



The injury occurred in the second period of the Bucks’ Game 3 win at Miami last night. pic.twitter.com/0HnuPS2Twh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo underwent an MRI that revealed the injury. In his three postseason starts so far, DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal over 23.3 minutes per game. In his 66 regular season appearances, DiVincenzo averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game which were all career-highs.

“It’s a tough blow, but you have to kind of process and understand it’s an unfortunate thing. We have to prepare and get ready,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said to the media on Friday. “Other guys will have opportunities.”

Significant blow for DiVincenzo and Milwaukee. He played a major role as starting guard on the title-contending Bucks, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. https://t.co/Bp3gS4UJiU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

While DiVincenzo was experiencing his first season as a full-time starter for the Bucks, his biggest impact was as a perimeter defender for Milwaukee that can switch and defend any guard that Jrue Holiday does not handle himself.

Bryn Forbes started the second half for the Bucks in DiVincenzo’s place but his value is as a three-point shooter. Pat Connaughton and P.J. Tucker may see more minutes now as defensive stoppers for Milwaukee.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the series over the Miami Heat in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Bucks won the previous matchup 113-84. Khris Middleton scored 22 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Jimmy Butler scored 19 points in defeat for Miami.

The Heat are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks ninth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game. Butler leads the Heat averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.9% as a team from deep this season. Bobby Portis paces them shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Goran Dragic is averaging 15.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, eight steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 49.5% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.5 points, 51.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot).

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.