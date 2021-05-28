Build Your Own Brat Fest proceeds go to support Madison-area charities

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - While this year’s Brat Fest may look different compared to past ones at the Alliant Energy Center, brat lovers have a chance to promote a good cause for more than 180 bars and restaurants in the Madison area.

The Breakwater rooftop in Monona will hold live music, and of course brats, this weekend.

A basic Johnsonville brat costs $3 inside the restaurant and all net proceeds go to dozens of Brat Fest charities. Organizers say the goal this year is to bring festival supporters through the doors of local businesses, hoping that increased foot-traffic will help out these businesses.

Executive Director Lannia Stenz of Gilda’s Club, a nonprofit providing support for those affected by cancer, said the community support makes organizations like theirs possible.

“Since 2011 we have participated in Brat Fest and we’ve raised several hundred dollars,” said Stenz. “Every year our volunteers love the event, they always have a great time with it and honestly it helps us make sure that we can keep the cancer support completely free for the people who walk through our doors.”

Places like the Breakwater in Monona will have events all weekend-long. Click here for a full list of locations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.