Advertisement

Build Your Own Brat Fest proceeds go to support Madison-area charities

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - While this year’s Brat Fest may look different compared to past ones at the Alliant Energy Center, brat lovers have a chance to promote a good cause for more than 180 bars and restaurants in the Madison area.

The Breakwater rooftop in Monona will hold live music, and of course brats, this weekend.

A basic Johnsonville brat costs $3 inside the restaurant and all net proceeds go to dozens of Brat Fest charities. Organizers say the goal this year is to bring festival supporters through the doors of local businesses, hoping that increased foot-traffic will help out these businesses.

Executive Director Lannia Stenz of Gilda’s Club, a nonprofit providing support for those affected by cancer, said the community support makes organizations like theirs possible.

“Since 2011 we have participated in Brat Fest and we’ve raised several hundred dollars,” said Stenz. “Every year our volunteers love the event, they always have a great time with it and honestly it helps us make sure that we can keep the cancer support completely free for the people who walk through our doors.”

Places like the Breakwater in Monona will have events all weekend-long. Click here for a full list of locations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment