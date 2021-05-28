Advertisement

Ex-cop hired to probe Wisconsin election has partisan ties

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the retired police officers hired by a top Wisconsin Republican to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results.

During an interview Thursday on conservative talk radio, Vos confirmed that one of those he hired is retired Milwaukee Police Detective Mike Sandvick.

Vos told The Associated Press, without naming Sandvick, that “he’s been active in the Republican Party.”

