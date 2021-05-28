Advertisement

Farm laborer guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his closing arguments in his trial, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury has found a farm laborer guilty of murder in the abduction and killing of a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018.

The jury on Friday found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a friendly and bright 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.

Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict comes after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, in a case that inflamed public anger over illegal immigration and concerns about random violence against women.

