Flags ordered to be half-staff for Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in Wisconsin to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

Governor Tony Evers issued the order on Friday.

“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle—they will forever be heroes,” said Gov. Evers.

Both the U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on May 31.

