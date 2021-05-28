Advertisement

Flags ordered to be half-staff for Memorial Day

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in Wisconsin to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

Governor Tony Evers issued the order on Friday.

“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle—they will forever be heroes,” said Gov. Evers.

Both the U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on May 31.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment