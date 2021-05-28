Late Season Frost & Freeze Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a First Alert Day. A late season frost/freeze will impact southern Wisconsin to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Low temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30s across the region. Damage to crops and sensitive plants is possible with these temperatures. Bring in or cover sensitive vegetation. Temperatures will climb above freezing by mid-Saturday morning. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 60s.

High-pressure moves in on the heels of an unsettled weather pattern. This is what will contribute to the unusually cold lows tomorrow morning. But it also brings ample sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70°F.

Rain chances are back for Memorial Day itself. A disturbance on the backside of high-pressure may trigger some scattered showers late in the day. While not a washout, it may help to have an indoor backup plan just in case. Stay tuned for more details on timing and location.

Temperatures remain in the 70s through the middle of next week. After more sunshine on Tuesday, rain chances pop up again Wednesday through Friday.

