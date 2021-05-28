Advertisement

Mars Ingenuity Helicopter survives sixth flight after technical glitch

The helicopter’s subsystems kept Ingenuity on-track for another safe landing. The glitch will be addressed for future flights.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter made its sixth flight a few days ago - landing successfully after a technical glitch moments before landing. The helicopter’s onboard camera was in the middle of snapping photos for navigation when a glitch caused one of the photos to disappear. This small timing issue caused every successive photo to come in at the wrong time. This led to the helicopter to overcorrect for errors which weren’t there.

The feedback was ground to halt when the helicopter went into landing phase. The camera-based navigation shuts off during landing so Ingenuity was able to get down without crashing. Scientists will now look at the timing issue to prevent the same situation from happening in later flights.

