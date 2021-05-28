More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents, marking another milestone Friday of Wisconsin’s vaccination status.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 5,009,105 doses have been given out to residents in the state, 69,200 of which happened this week.

Wisconsin hit 4 million doses administered on April 26, meaning it took just over one month for the state to accumulate another million. At that time, just over 42% of residents had received at least one dose and 31.5% had completed their vaccination series.

Depending on the number of vaccines that are reported Saturday, the state could see fewer than 100,000 doses administered this week. That would mark the first time the state has reported fewer than 100,000 doses since January 10.

Overall in Wisconsin, more than 47% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and more than 41% have completed their vaccine series.

The number of children in Dane County ages 12-15 continue to progress, with nearly 46% of children receiving at least one dose. They are also fewer than 10 percent points away from surpassing adults ages 18-24 in Dane County.

Seven-day rolling average continues to fall

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases continues to fall Friday, dipping to 261 cases, according to DHS.

This number hasn’t been lower since April 29, 2020, when the rolling average was 274 cases.

On Friday, state health officials confirmed 222 COVID-19 cases.

DHS adds that three people have died from the virus Friday.

