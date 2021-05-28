MPD: Middleton man arrested for 4th alleged OWI in hit and run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man was arrested for his fourth alleged OWI offense Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Packers Avenue around 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim of the crash told police they were rear ended while turning into a private parking lot.

Police say the driver, 42-year-old Keith McCaslin, escaped in his vehicle. Officers were able to locate McCaslin with the help of a witness description of his vehicle. He was found approximately one mile from the crash, MPD said.

McCaslin was arrested after he provided a breath sample 3.5 times the legal limit, according to the incident report. He was then taken to the Dane County Jail.

