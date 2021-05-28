Advertisement

MPD: Middleton man arrested for 4th alleged OWI in hit and run

The man provided a breath sample 3.5 times the legal limit according to MPD
(KCRG)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man was arrested for his fourth alleged OWI offense Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Packers Avenue around 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, the victim of the crash told police they were rear ended while turning into a private parking lot.

Police say the driver, 42-year-old Keith McCaslin, escaped in his vehicle. Officers were able to locate McCaslin with the help of a witness description of his vehicle. He was found approximately one mile from the crash, MPD said.

McCaslin was arrested after he provided a breath sample 3.5 times the legal limit, according to the incident report. He was then taken to the Dane County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment