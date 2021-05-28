MPD to address hazardous driving behaviors Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Madison Police Department will be conducting an enhanced traffic enforcement project focused on OWI and other hazardous driving behaviors.

MPD announced additional resources will be located on East Washington Ave and University Avenue throughout the weekend.

According to WisDOT, in 2019 there were approximately 21,000 convictions for drunken driving offenses in Wisconsin. Additionally, WisDOT reports over 3,000 injuries or fatalities were due to drunk driving, and alcohol-related crashes killed 140 people and injured 2,918.

If you are caught drunk driving, WisDOT says you can lose your license, receive large fines and face imprisonment.

These efforts are being funded through traffic overtime grants provided by WisDOT.

