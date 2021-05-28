Advertisement

New Beloit splash pads finally open on Saturday

Splash pad located at Vernon Park in Beloit.
Splash pad located at Vernon Park in Beloit.(City of Beloit)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -Two new splash pads in Beloit will be opening this weekend, even though they have been there since 2019.

The splash pads, in Vernon and Summit parks, were installed in 2019, but were closed due COVID-19 pandemic.

Both splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

The following rules are in effect at the splash pad:

  • Play at your own risk; the splash pad is unsupervised.
  • Individuals with contagious/communicable disease or open cuts should not use the splash pad.
  • Children ages 9 and under must be supervised by a guardian 16 or older.
  • If inclement weather/lightning is detected, the splash pad will be closed. Seek shelter immediately.
  • Children wearing diapers must wear tightly fitted plastic pants or a swim diaper.

