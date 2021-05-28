Passenger seriously injured after deer goes through car’s windshield, Dane Co. sheriff says
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -An 18-year-old was seriously injured after a car she was in hit a deer in the Town of Verona Thursday night, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
A car was on the 700 block of U.S. Highway 151 around 8:20 p.m. when it hit the deer, according to a release.
The deer then went through the windshield and the passenger seat of the car.
An 18-year-old received serious but not life-threatening injuries. Two children in the backseat also received minor injuries.
All of the people in the car, including the 20-year-old driver, were taken to UW Hospital.
