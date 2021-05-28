PHOTO GALLERY: NBC15 celebrates The World’s Biggest Brat Fest over the years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the Worlds Biggest Brat Fest!

This year, the 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest will let people buy their own brats which they can grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Or, those who don’t feel like doing their own grilling can head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their not-quite-the-world’s-largest Brat Fest.

The NBC15 News team submitted some of their favorite photos from over the years.

If you would like to submit your photos of your built-up brat this weekend, submit them here.

To see how the NBC15 team also explained how they cook up the perfect brat.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.