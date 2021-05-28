Advertisement

Sheriff: Dane County seeing spike in thefts

Residents are urged to secure their homes and vehicles in order to avoid being targeted by criminals
(Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement throughout Dane County is seeing a spike in thefts, the Dane County Sherriff’s Office says.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the majority of car thefts and property thefts are occurring from unlocked vehicles, some of which have the keys inside.

Authorities encourage area residents to lock their vehicles and doors, avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles and remove garage door openers from vehicles at night.

