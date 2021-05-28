Sheriff: Dane County seeing spike in thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement throughout Dane County is seeing a spike in thefts, the Dane County Sherriff’s Office says.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the majority of car thefts and property thefts are occurring from unlocked vehicles, some of which have the keys inside.

Authorities encourage area residents to lock their vehicles and doors, avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles and remove garage door openers from vehicles at night.

